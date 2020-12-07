Business & Finance
Swisscom, SIX Swiss Exchange team up on digital asset gateway
- SIX will take a stake in Custodigit, which was founded in 2018 by Swisscom and Sygnum to develop an institutional-grade custody solution.
07 Dec 2020
ZURICH: The Swiss Stock Exchange on Monday said it agreed to partner with Swisscom and digital bank Sygnum on a so-called "digital asset gateway" aiming to give banks and their customers access to crypto-currencies and digital assets.
SIX will take a stake in Custodigit, which was founded in 2018 by Swisscom and Sygnum to develop an institutional-grade custody solution for secure storage of digital assets targeting regulated financial institutions.
