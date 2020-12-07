EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
- Updating the EU envoys from 0630 GMT, Barnier said the three most contentious issues in the negotiations have not yet been resolved, according to the diplomat, who was taking part in the closed-door briefing.
07 Dec 2020
BRUSSELS: The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told national envoys to the bloc's hub Brussels on Monday morning there was no agreement yet in UK trade talks, a senior diplomat told Reuters.
Updating the EU envoys from 0630 GMT, Barnier said the three most contentious issues in the negotiations have not yet been resolved, according to the diplomat, who was taking part in the closed-door briefing.
Barnier was due to continue talks with his UK counterpart, David Frost, and their teams through the day on Monday before an afternoon call between the head of the EU's executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate soars to 9.71%; cases rise to highest since July 2
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags
Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Read more stories
Comments