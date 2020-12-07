AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Reuters 07 Dec 2020

BRUSSELS: The European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told national envoys to the bloc's hub Brussels on Monday morning there was no agreement yet in UK trade talks, a senior diplomat told Reuters.

Updating the EU envoys from 0630 GMT, Barnier said the three most contentious issues in the negotiations have not yet been resolved, according to the diplomat, who was taking part in the closed-door briefing.

Barnier was due to continue talks with his UK counterpart, David Frost, and their teams through the day on Monday before an afternoon call between the head of the EU's executive, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

