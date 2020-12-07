Business & Finance
DP World chairman sees at least $5bn of UAE-Israel trade
- "We estimate at least $5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow," DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said.
07 Dec 2020
DUBAI: Trade between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel could grow to at least $5 billion, the chairman of Dubai's biggest port operator said on Monday.
"We estimate at least $5 billion of trade will happen between our countries in the beginning and this will grow," DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said.
The UAE and Bahrain formally established relations with Israel at a Sept. 15 ceremony at the White House, becoming the first Arab states in more than a quarter of a century to break what had been a long-standing taboo in the region.
Pakistan faced menace of drugs for first time during Afghan Jihad: PM
DP World chairman sees at least $5bn of UAE-Israel trade
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags
Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media
Read more stories
Comments