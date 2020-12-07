Business & Finance
German industrial output jumps in October
- Industrial output was up by 3.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed.
07 Dec 2020
BERLIN: German industrial output rose much more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, in a further sign that the export-oriented manufacturing sector helped Europe's largest economy to get off to a solid start in the fourth quarter.
Industrial output was up by 3.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed.
A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 1.6%.
Collective efforts needed to eradicate menace of drugs from society: PM
German industrial output jumps in October
Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine
EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source
Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence
UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says
Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags
Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media
Read more stories
Comments