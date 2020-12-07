German industrial output jumps in October

BERLIN: German industrial output rose much more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, in a further sign that the export-oriented manufacturing sector helped Europe's largest economy to get off to a solid start in the fourth quarter.

Industrial output was up by 3.2% on the month after an upwardly revised increase of 2.3% in the previous month, figures released by the Federal Statistics Office showed.

A Reuters poll had forecast an increase of 1.6%.