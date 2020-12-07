AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
World

Irish Foreign minister say EU-UK deal likely but talks could fall apart

  • "If we don't get a deal in the next few days, then obviously there are serious problems around ratification and timelines."
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

DUBLIN: Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday evening he believed Britain and the European Union were "more likely than not" to secure a trade deal in the coming days but he would not be surprised if talks fell apart, the Irish Times reported.

"I still think it is more likely than not that we will find a way of getting a deal done but I won't be shocked if it falls apart," the newspaper quoted Coveney as saying en route to Brussels on Sunday night.

"If we don't get a deal in the next few days, then obviously there are serious problems around ratification and timelines."

