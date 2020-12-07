AVN 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.34%)
BOP 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
CHCC 135.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.03%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.88%)
EFERT 60.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.08%)
EPCL 45.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
FCCL 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.14%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.78 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.82%)
JSCL 30.16 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (6.27%)
KAPCO 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.45%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
MLCF 40.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.15%)
OGDC 101.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.48%)
PAEL 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PIBTL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
PIOC 94.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.23%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.72 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-2.46%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.75%)
TRG 74.66 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (2.39%)
UNITY 27.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.54%)
WTL 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.64%)
BR100 4,405 Increased By ▲ 5.67 (0.13%)
BR30 22,245 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-0.02%)
KSE100 42,222 Increased By ▲ 15.12 (0.04%)
KSE30 17,686 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Warner stand-ins fail with bat against India in warm-up

  • Pucovski has been prolific domestically, snaring back-to-back double centuries for Victoria but is unproven at Test level.
AFP 07 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The pair tipped to open for Australia in the first Test against India both failed with the bat in a warm-up against the tourists Monday, underlining the hosts' vulnerability without talisman David Warner.

Rising star Will Pucovski and veteran Joe Burns are in line to form Australia's top order after Warner suffered a groin strain that threatens to keep him out of the blockbuster series against Virat Kohli's men which begins on December 17 in Adelaide.

The injury has transformed Pucovski and Burns from rivals competing for a place alongside Warner into likely opening partners.

But neither impressed against the new ball in Australia A's match against India A in Sydney on Monday.

Pucovski made one from 23 balls before mis-hitting straight to fielder Shubman Gill, while Burns departed on four after nicking to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Fast bowler Umesh Yadav claimed both wickets to press for inclusion in India's pace attack for the four-Test series.

The lack of chemistry between Pucovski and Burns will be a concern for Australia's selectors but options are limited without Warner.

Burns, 30, an experienced Test batsman who formed a formidable partnership with Warner last year, has struggled in domestic cricket recently, scoring just 57 runs in five Sheffield Shield innings.

Pucovski has been prolific domestically, snaring back-to-back double centuries for Victoria but is unproven at Test level.

Test greats such as Michael Clarke, Ian Chappell and Mark Waugh were clamouring for the 22-year-old's inclusion even before Warner's injury.

Barring a late inclusion for former opener Marcus Harris, the other option to open the batting in the Test squad is Marnus Labuschagne, who has indicated he is willing to move up the order if required.

India australia Virat Kohli David Warner Wriddhiman Saha

Warner stand-ins fail with bat against India in warm-up

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah gets first dose of COVID-19 trial vaccine

EU's Barnier says no UK deal yet: diplomatic source

Patients' deaths: Seven Khyber Teaching Hospital officials suspended over negligence

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters