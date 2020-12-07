Markets
Tokyo stocks close lower on profit-taking
- The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.76 percent, or 203.80 points, to 26,547.44.
07 Dec 2020
TOKYO: Tokyo stocks erased early gains and closed lower on Monday as investors locked in profits following a recent surge.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.76 percent, or 203.80 points, to 26,547.44, while the broader Topix index lost 0.86 percent, or 15.19 points, to 1,760.75.
