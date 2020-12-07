AVN 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
CHCC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.84%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
EFERT 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.06%)
EPCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.49%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.95%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
JSCL 29.83 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.15%)
KAPCO 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.32%)
OGDC 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.7%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.25%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
PIOC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PSO 201.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.42%)
SNGP 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
STPL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 74.09 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
UNITY 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.86%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (0.05%)
BR30 22,182 Decreased By ▼ -67.49 (-0.3%)
KSE100 42,182 Decreased By ▼ -25.13 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's Nov crude imports rise m/m as backlog cleared

  • The commerce ministry has raised 2021 crude import quotas by 20% to 243 million tonnes for non-state refiners.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China's November crude oil imports rose from a month earlier as customs continued to clear the backlog, although independent refiners slowed purchases as they reached their import quota limits.

China brought in 45.36 million tonnes of crude oil last month, equivalent to 11.04 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

That compares with 42.56 million tonnes in October and was 0.3% less than the level in November 2019.

In the first 11 months of the year, China, the world's top crude oil importer, took in a total of 503.92 million tonnes, or 10.98 million bpd, up 9.5% from the corresponding period last year.

Several ports in eastern China had suffered from months-long congestion since July due to record-high arrivals of crude shipments and bad weather, and stretched onshore facilities led to historical-high floating storage.

"We are expecting weaker crude oil flows into China in December. Refiners are eyeing the cargo that will be delivered in January, so that they can use their quota for 2021," said Li Yan, analyst at China-based Longzhong consultancy, ahead of the data.

The commerce ministry has raised 2021 crude import quotas by 20% to 243 million tonnes for non-state refiners.

"The decrease in Chinese oil purchases has allowed floating storage volumes to finally begin clearing onshore," said analysts from Kpler in a client note.

Kpler estimated total floating levels in China dropped to around 30 million barrels in late November, down from a peak of 96 million barrels realised in early September.

Customs data also showed China exported 4.95 million tonnes of refined oil products in November, down 14.5% from October.

Natural gas imports, including piped and liquefied natural gas (LNG) were 9.18 million tonnes last month, down 3% on year, the data showed.

China Crude Oil

China's Nov crude imports rise m/m as backlog cleared

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters