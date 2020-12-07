AVN 73.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.07%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
CHCC 135.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.84%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
EFERT 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.06%)
EPCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.49%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
HASCOL 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.95%)
HBL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.09%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
JSCL 29.83 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (5.15%)
KAPCO 28.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.32%)
OGDC 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.7%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.25%)
PIBTL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
PIOC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PSO 201.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.42%)
SNGP 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
STPL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 74.09 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
UNITY 27.87 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.86%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (0.05%)
BR30 22,182 Decreased By ▼ -67.49 (-0.3%)
KSE100 42,182 Decreased By ▼ -25.13 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan hires UBS's Huang for Asia ECM role

  • The sources could not be named because the information has not yet been made public. JPMorgan and UBS declined to comment.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: JPMorgan has hired UBS banker Peihao Huang to become the co-head of its equity capital markets (ECM) business in Asia, not including Japan, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Huang was UBS's head of Asia ECM but resigned from the Swiss bank on

Monday to join the US firm, the people said.

The sources could not be named because the information has not yet been made public. JPMorgan and UBS declined to comment.

At JPMorgan, Huang will be the co-head of ECM Asia, ex-Japan, alongside Gregor Feige.

UBS will have its head of Asia Pacific Capital Markets Lauro Baja cover Huang's responsibilities, one of the sources said. In October, JPMorgan appointed Francesco Lavatelli to become the head of its ECM business for Asia Pacific, according to a memo sent to staff at the time.

UBS JPMorgan

JPMorgan hires UBS's Huang for Asia ECM role

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters