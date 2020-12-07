China's yuan pulls back from 2-1/2-year highs on Sino-US tensions

SHANGHAI: China's yuan inched lower on Monday as rising US-China tensions weighed on the currency and pulled it back from a two-and-a-half-year high hit last week.

The United States is preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong, sources told Reuters.

The yuan took a breather after hitting its highest since June 2018 on Friday, but traders and analysts expected the currency's rally to continue along with China's economic rebound.

In the latest sign of a steady economic recovery from COVID-19, Chinese exports rose at the fastest pace since February 2018 in November as a recovery in factory activity outpaced those of major trading partners.

Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set midpoint rate of the yuan's daily trading band at 6.5362 per dollar, its firmest level since June 26, 2018.

Spot yuan opened at 6.5330 per dollar and softened to 6.5344 by midday, 44 pips weaker than Friday's late session close.

Offshore yuan was flat from the previous day's close at 6.517 per dollar.

"China trade data shows a still very significant improvement in exports, so I think at this stage renminbi strength may not be very much a PBOC concern," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.

He said yuan strength had been primarily driven by a decline in the US dollar, and that the PBOC was more likely to be on guard against indications of "herd behaviour", or strong one-sided expectations of yuan appreciation.

Chinese policymakers are comfortable with the yuan's recent rise as the economic recovery accelerates and the central bank gives the market greater leeway in setting the currency's value, sources told Reuters last week.

A trader at a foreign bank said the US dollar had once again entered a period of weakness, with the dollar index's support at 90 unlikely to hold.

The global dollar index fell to 90.715 on Monday from the previous close of 90.83.

"The yuan is still appreciating overall, but is moving relatively little against the dollar. With the US dollar so weak the yuan is likely to be biased toward further strength," the trader said.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6891.