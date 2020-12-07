AVN 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.93%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
CHCC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.25%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
EFERT 60.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.03%)
EPCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.49%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.95%)
HBL 130.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.13%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
JSCL 29.75 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.86%)
KAPCO 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
MLCF 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.34%)
OGDC 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.61%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.25%)
PIBTL 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
PIOC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.66%)
PSO 201.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.42%)
SNGP 44.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.38%)
STPL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 74.17 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.73%)
UNITY 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.01%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 2.5 (0.06%)
BR30 22,182 Decreased By ▼ -67.49 (-0.3%)
KSE100 42,174 Decreased By ▼ -33.06 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,679 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Violation of SOPs: 19 wedding halls, 59 markets sealed in Lahore

  • District administration also sealed 28 restaurants and cafes while fines were also imposed on shops that remained opened after 10pm deadline
  • DC says there’s a zero tolerance policy against residents violating guidelines given by the government
Fahad Zulfikar 07 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The Lahore district administration has sealed 19 wedding halls in the city for violating COVID-19 SOPs, media reported on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz said that 59 markets, shopping malls and grocery stores were sealed as people failed to follow social distancing SOPs and for not wearing face masks.

Besides, he added that 28 restaurants, hotels and cafes were also shutdown after a police raid while fines were also imposed on shops that remained opened after 10pm deadline. “There’s a zero tolerance policy against residents violating guidelines given by the government,” the DC stated.

Earlier, the National Command and Control Centre stated that positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases increased to 7.94 percent as the second wave of coronavirus hit the country.

The NCOC stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

Coronavirus NCOC SOPs Lahore wedding halls SOP violations restaurants sealed shops fined deputy comissioner

Violation of SOPs: 19 wedding halls, 59 markets sealed in Lahore

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters