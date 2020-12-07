AVN 72.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.93%)
Pakistan’s exports regaining momentum after impressive growth in Nov, says Dawood

  • The exports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $9.737 billion against the exports of $9.536 billion in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 2.11 percent according to PBS data.
Ali Ahmed 07 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s exports have witnessed a strong comeback in the month of November, showing that they are regaining their momentum, said Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood.

“I am glad to share that during Nov 2020, our exports to Vietnam increased by 121 percent, China by 30pc, United Kingdom by 27pc, Italy by 26pc, United States by 25pc and France by 22pc,” shared Dawood in a tweet post.

The advisor was of the view that this healthy trend is an indication that our exports are re-gaining their momentum. “I urge the exporters to aggressively market their products in geographically diversified areas,” he added.

The statement comes after Pakistan’s exports increased by 2.11 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported.

The exports during July-November (2020-21) were recorded at $9.737 billion against the exports of $9.536 billion in July-November (2019-20), showing growth of 2.11 percent according to PBS data.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 7.67 percent during the month of November 2020 compared to the same month of last year. The exports in November 2020 were recorded at $2.161 billion against the exports of $2.007 billion in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 2.71 percent in November 2020 when compared to the exports of $2.104 billion in October.

