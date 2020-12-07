AVN 72.93 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
BOP 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.77%)
CHCC 134.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.25%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 105.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.79%)
EFERT 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.98%)
EPCL 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.82%)
FCCL 21.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.35%)
FFL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
HASCOL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.95%)
HBL 130.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
HUBC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
JSCL 29.65 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.51%)
KAPCO 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
LOTCHEM 13.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
MLCF 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.32%)
OGDC 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.7%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.25%)
PIBTL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.79%)
PIOC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
PPL 91.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.64%)
PSO 201.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.30 (-2.56%)
SNGP 44.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
STPL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 73.87 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.3%)
UNITY 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.45%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,401 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (0.04%)
BR30 22,172 Decreased By ▼ -77.76 (-0.35%)
KSE100 42,179 Decreased By ▼ -27.71 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Norway's Hovland wins Mayakoba Classic with closing birdie

  • Wise won his only PGA Tour title at the 2018 Byron Nelson tournament while Long's only top-level win was at the 2019 Desert Classic.
AFP 07 Dec 2020

MEXICO CITY: Norway's Viktor Hovland sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the last hole Sunday to win the Mayakoba Classic by one stroke over American Aaron Wise.

It was the second PGA Tour title for the 23-year-old from Oslo, who also rolled in a birdie on the 72nd hole to win February's Puerto Rico Open.

"I don't feel comfortable in these situations at all. I was shaking there at the end," Hovland said. "I knew I had to make a birdie on 18 and it just went in."

Hovland, ranked 25th, fired a six-under par 65 in the final round to complete 72 holes at Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on 20-under par 264.

Wise, who fired a closing 63, was second on 265, with fellow Americans Tom Hoge and Adam Long sharing third on 267 and compatriots Lucas Glover, Harris English and Billy Horschel another stroke adrift.

"I hit every shot basically as well as I could hit it," Wise said. "Felt really comfortable and was able to give it a run. I just couldn't get one to drop on that back side."

Hovland, who matched a PGA Tour career low with a 63 on Saturday, birdied four of the first six holes Sunday and jumped into the hunt.

After making his lone bogey at the par-4 12th, Hovland answered with birdies at the par-5 13th and par-4 14th to share the lead with Wise, who birdied 13, 14 and the par-3 15th.

Hovland's five-foot birdie putt at 15 lipped out, leaving him still deadlocked with Wise, and he stayed that way at the 16th despite finding a bunker on his approach, blasting out and holing a tense five-foot par putt.

"I thought I had lost it after the second shot on 16, but made an awesome putt there," Hovland said. "My golf was very steady today. It could have been a lot worse."

Wise, who was born in South Africa, had a chance to seize the lead alone at 18 but missed a seven-foot downhill birdie putt, setting the stage for Hovland's dramatic winning moment.

Wise won his only PGA Tour title at the 2018 Byron Nelson tournament while Long's only top-level win was at the 2019 Desert Classic.

Argentina's world number 171 Emiliano Grillo, who began the day with a one-stroke edge for his first PGA Tour 54-hole lead, fired a closing 72 to share eighth on 269.

World number three Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, fired a 69 to share 12th on 270.

golf Viktor Hovland

Norway's Hovland wins Mayakoba Classic with closing birdie

UAE target of cyber attacks after Israel deal, official says

Arab uprisings breathe life into independence-era flags

Hay beds and highway kitchens: Indian farmers dig in for reform protests

EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey

Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources

Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production

Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens

Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters