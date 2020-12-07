Markets
Hong Kong shares open slightly higher
07 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Monday on a positive note, tracking another record on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism lawmakers are close to agreeing a new stimulus for the stuttering US economy.
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.13 percent, or 34.66 points, to 26,870.58.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.07 points, to 3,446.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.17 points to 2,301.66.
