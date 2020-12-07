AVN 72.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.4%)
Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 0.13 percent, or 34.66 points, to 26,870.58.
AFP 07 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Monday on a positive note, tracking another record on Wall Street, fuelled by optimism lawmakers are close to agreeing a new stimulus for the stuttering US economy.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.13 percent, or 34.66 points, to 26,870.58.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.06 percent, or 2.07 points, to 3,446.65, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was barely moved, inching down 0.17 points to 2,301.66.

Hong Kong shares open slightly higher

