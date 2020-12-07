World
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 18 a day earlier
- The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from two cases a day earlier.
07 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: China reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 6, down from 18 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday.
The National Health Commission said in a statement 12 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. Three locally transmitted infections were reported in the Inner Mongolia region.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from two cases a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,634, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
EU to consider making good on sanctions threat against Turkey
China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 18 a day earlier
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic: sources
Sinovac secures $515mn funding to boost COVID-19 vaccine production
Iran prepares to raise oil exports if sanctions eased: state media
US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
OPEC+ to boost output as oil market tightens
Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages
Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid-19 patients dead
PM rules out lockdown option
Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption
Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities
Read more stories
Comments