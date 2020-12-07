AVN 71.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.33%)
Australian shares hit over 9-month high as miners scale multi-year peaks; NZ up

  • Shares of Fortescue Metals Group hit a record high, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto touched their highest since April 2011 and May 2008, respectively.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

Australian shares on Monday hit their highest in more than nine months, as heavyweight miners scaled multi-year peaks riding on an iron ore rally that saw prices of the steelmaking ingredient leap to record highs last week.

Also helping the Australian benchmark start the week on a positive note was Wall Street's performance in the previous session, which saw indexes hit an all-time high as slowing US job growth spurred stimulus bets.

Extending gains to a fifth session, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose up to 1.21%, its highest since Feb. 27.

Metcash was the top percentage gainer in the index, after the wholesaler reported a jump in its half-year earnings.

Also among top gainers, Downer EDI climbed to its highest since early March, on reports that it was considering a sale of its Open Cut Mining West Business to Maca Ltd.

All major sub-indexes were trading in positive territory. Mining stocks hit their highest in nearly 10 years, as supply concerns and demand in China pushed iron ore prices to a record high on Friday.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group hit a record high, while BHP Group and Rio Tinto touched their highest since April 2011 and May 2008, respectively.

Energy stocks gained up to 2.2%, with Santos rising 3.6% after inking a deal to supply liquefied natural gas from Barossa to Mitsubishi's unit.

Financials and gold stocks were up as much as 0.8% and 1.1%, respectively.

Westpac said it would sell its Pacific businesses for $312 million. Its shares rose as much as 1% to a one-week high.

In New Zealand, the benchmark added 0.6% by 1205 GMT, and was at 12,708.6 points.

Shares of Tilt Renewables were at a record high after its top shareholder Infratil said it was considering a sale of its stake in the company, which may result in an offer for all of Tilt.

