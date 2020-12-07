World
Mexico registers 7,455 new coronavirus cases, 261 more deaths
- The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
07 Dec 2020
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 7,455 new cases of coronavirus infection and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the country's totals to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.
The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
