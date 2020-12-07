Brent oil may test support at $48.72

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $48.72 per barrel, a break below could cause a fall into $47.94-$48.72 range.

The support is provided by the 276.4% projection level on an uptrend from $43.08.

The trend was stopped by the resistance at $49.98, which triggered a correction that may consist of three waves.

So far, only the first wave has completed.

The second wave labelled b may end below $49.50, to be reversed by a downward wave c.

The bearish divergence on the hourly MACD suggests a further drop as well. A break above $49.50 could lead to a gain to $49.98.

On the daily chart, a bearish divergence formed on the daily RSI.

The divergence suggests that oil may pull back again towards a suport zone of $46.53-$47.41.

