AVN 71.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.39%)
BOP 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CHCC 135.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.37%)
DCL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 106.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.12%)
EFERT 60.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.22%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
FCCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.51%)
FFL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
HASCOL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.36%)
HBL 130.27 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.22%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 29.91 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (5.43%)
KAPCO 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
KEL 3.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
LOTCHEM 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
MLCF 40.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.34%)
OGDC 101.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.6%)
PAEL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.45%)
PIBTL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
PIOC 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.47%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.86%)
PSO 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-1.84%)
SNGP 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.18%)
STPL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.25%)
TRG 73.64 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1%)
UNITY 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.73%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (0.16%)
BR30 22,210 Decreased By ▼ -39.23 (-0.18%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By ▼ -12.44 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,677 Decreased By ▼ -5.98 (-0.03%)
Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns

  • Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Monday as a continued surge in coronavirus globally forced a series of renewed lockdowns, including strict new measures in Southern California.

Brent crude oil futures were down 16 cents, or 0.3%, at $49.09 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell 19 cents, or 0.4%, to $46.07 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained for a fifth consecutive week last week.

"Crude pared earlier vaccine roll-out gains after Los Angeles county had another record high in coronavirus cases and South Korea raised their alert level," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"COVID restrictive measures and lockdowns across the globe seem poised to keep crude prices heavy in the short-term."

The restrictions in California call for bars, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to close again.

The southern German region of Bavaria announced on Sunday that it will impose a tougher lockdown from Wednesday until Jan. 5, while South Korean authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.

Also weighing on prices, US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the 11th time in 12 weeks as producers return to the wellpad even as most are cutting spending this year and next.

Iran, meanwhile, has instructed its oil ministry to prepare installations for production and sale of crude oil at full capacity within three months, state media said on Sunday.

"Adding to the pressure on oil prices is the potential Iranian increase to production in three months. Iran is optimistic the US will ease restrictions if they return back to the 2015 nuclear deal," Moya added.

Oil prices fall as surging virus cases force more lockdowns

