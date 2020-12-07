World
Biden seen nominating infectious diseases expert Walensky to run CDC
- US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital.
WILMINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Rochelle Walensky, chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, to run the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person familiar with the decision said on Sunday.
