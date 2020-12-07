SINGAPORE: Spot gold may drop into $1,796-$1,816 range, as it failed to break a resistance at $1,847 per ounce.

The resistance is identified as the 61.8% retracement on the downtrend from $1,898.81 to $1,764.29. It is a key level to evaluate whether the trend could be totally reversed.

A break above $1,847 will not only lead to a gain to $1,867 but also increase the chance of a total reversal of the downtrend.

However, the chance looks slim, as gold has lost its momentum around $1,847. Most likely, the metal would break $1,832 and fall into $1,796-$1,816 range.

On the daily chart, a projection analysis reveals a similar resistance at $1,853, the 50% level of a downward wave C from $1,965.33.

The daily white candlesticks from Dec. 1 have become smaller, with a doji forming on Dec. 4.

These patterns signal a dissipation of the bullish momentum. Either a correction or a resumption of the downtrend is on the way.

