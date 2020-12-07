AVN 72.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 07, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China Nov exports rise 21.1% y/y, imports up 4.5% y/y

  • Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 12.0% in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1%.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

BEIJING: China's exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, after 11.4% growth in October, while imports grew 4.5% last month, from a 4.7% expansion in October, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 12.0% in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1%.

China posted a trade surplus of $75.42 billion in November, compared with a $58.44 billion surplus in October and a forecast from the Reuters poll for a $53.5 billion surplus.

China

China Nov exports rise 21.1% y/y, imports up 4.5% y/y

Brazil's coronavirus cases top 6.6 million, health ministry says

Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid-19 patients dead

PM rules out lockdown option

Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption

Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities

July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target

Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra

'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla

Why Secretary AD transferred?

Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters