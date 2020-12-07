Business & Finance
China Nov exports rise 21.1% y/y, imports up 4.5% y/y
- Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 12.0% in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1%.
07 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China's exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, after 11.4% growth in October, while imports grew 4.5% last month, from a 4.7% expansion in October, customs data showed on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast export growth of 12.0% in November from a year earlier, and import growth of 6.1%.
China posted a trade surplus of $75.42 billion in November, compared with a $58.44 billion surplus in October and a forecast from the Reuters poll for a $53.5 billion surplus.
Biden makes picks for key public health roles as pandemic rages
China Nov exports rise 21.1% y/y, imports up 4.5% y/y
Brazil's coronavirus cases top 6.6 million, health ministry says
Oxygen shortage leaves six Covid-19 patients dead
PM rules out lockdown option
Indonesia minister held over pandemic aid corruption
Deadline for filing of tax returns: Tax experts question wisdom of FBR authorities
July-December 2020: FBR has to collect Rs2,210bn to meet revenue target
Electricity supply to AJK: FD to devise formula to release dues of 3 Discos: Nepra
'Senate will now hold NAB accountable,' says Mandviwalla
Why Secretary AD transferred?
Indicators show strong showing despite Covid-19: minister
Read more stories
Comments