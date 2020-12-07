AVN 72.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Dec 07, 2020
Markets

Australian shares set to rise on strong iron ore prices; NZ up

  • Dalian iron ore hit a record high on Friday, boosted by robust demand in China and supply concerns fuelled by disappointing forecasts by Brazilian miner Vale SA.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, likely helped by the country's heavyweight mining stocks on the back of strong iron ore prices.

Dalian iron ore hit a record high on Friday, boosted by robust demand in China and supply concerns fuelled by disappointing forecasts by Brazilian miner Vale SA.

The local share price index futures rose 0.6%, a 47.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.3% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% in early trade.

