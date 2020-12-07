AVN 71.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.69%)
Brazil's coronavirus cases top 6.6 million, health ministry says

  • The South American country has now registered 6,603,540 cases since the pandemic began.
Reuters 07 Dec 2020

BRASILIA: Brazil reported 26,363 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 313 deaths from COVID-19, its health ministry said on Sunday.

The South American country has now registered 6,603,540 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 176,941, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's third worst outbreak after the United States and India.

