Salah puts on a show as Liverpool wallop Wolves 4-0

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah scored one and made another as Liverpool thrashed a hapless Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-0 in the Premier League on Sunday on a night to forget for Wolves captain and former Reds player Conor Coady.

A moment of indecision by Coady, who came through Liverpool's academy, allowed Salah to steal in and slot home in the 24th minute, and the Wolves defender then thought he had won a penalty only to see the decision overturned following a video review.

Georginio Wijnaldum made it 2-0 in the 59th minute with a brilliant curling effort, seconds after Coady failed to get a shot away when in on goal at the other end, and Joel Matip headed a third from a pinpoint Salah cross eight minutes later.

A Nelson Semedo own goal rounded off the rout in front of 2000 delighted Liverpool fans.

The win lifted Liverpool back up to second in the table on 24 points, behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Arsenal 2-0 in the North London derby earlier on Sunday, on goal difference. Wolves are 10th on 17 points.