Irish PM says Brexit talks on a knife edge, chances of deal 50-50

(Reuters) - Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Sunday that chances of reaching a Brexit trade deal were 50-50 and that talks were at a very difficult juncture.

“My gut instinct is that it’s 50-50 right now and I don’t think one can be overly optimistic about a resolution emerging,” Martin told national broadcaster RTE, striking a more pessimistic tone than recent predictions where he said a deal could be reached in days.

“My sense having spoken to some of the key principals here is that it is a very challenging issue to resolve, particularly around the level playing field ... Things are on a knife edge here and it is serious.”