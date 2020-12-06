AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
99 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

  • According to NCOC Hyderabad is on the top of the hotspot cities having 12 % positivity ratio followed by mega cities of Pakistan.
APP 06 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: As many as 99 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during last 24 hours, taking the tally of active cases to 1608.

Health officials informed APP that 7889 people out of total 90591 tests so far conducted in the district reported as COVID-19 positive, of them 6341 were fully recovered while 139 lost their lives since outbreak of the contagion.

Out of 1608 COVID-19 active patients, majority of them are isolated at homes and 35 are admitted in LU hospital Hyderabad and Karachi's different hospitals, they added.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Hyderabad is on the top of the hotspot cities having 12 % positivity ratio followed by mega cities of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the district administration has extended smart lockdown in 12 hotspot areas of district Hyderabad from December 07 for ten days and all notified areas were sealed.

The DC also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preventive measures to curb the contagion as prevention was the only way to contain it from spreading further.

Local administration has already launched awareness campaign in different areas through announcements made through loudspeakers for adopting preventive measures to contain COVID-19 spread.

