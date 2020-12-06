AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Pakistan

Federal govt not take decision as unilaterally on education during COVID-19: Shafqat

  • Shafqat Mehmood said democracy was the name of rule of law and every one was equal before the law.
APP 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday said the federal government did not take any unilateral decision regarding education during the COVID-19 as it had always taken on board all the provincial governments.

Talking to PTV, he said there was no substitute of direct education from open schools and students education could be effected due to online classes.

The minister said the government would not allow any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to those who had looted national wealth ruthlessly during their governments.

The government was ready to hold dialogue with opposition on other issues but it would not make any compromise over the accountability process of the corrupts, he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said democracy was the name of rule of law and every one was equal before the law.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition's proposals regarding amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws were not acceptable for the present government because they wanted to make the accountability institutions as toothless.

He said opposition should show responsibility during the second wave of coronavirus and avoid to hold public gatherings.

