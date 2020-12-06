AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
Incoming Moldovan president rallies supporters to demand snap parliamentary vote

  • Sandu’s supporters protested after parliament on Thursday hastily pushed through a law to strip her of control of the intelligence service.
Reuters 06 Dec 2020

CHISINAU: Thousands of supporters of incoming Moldovan president Maia Sandu rallied in Chisinau on Sunday to demand a snap parliamentary election, accusing parliament of trying to sabotage her ability to fight corruption.

Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favours closer ties with the European Union, defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a run-off vote last month but will share power with a parliament and government run by lawmakers aligned with Dodon.

The eastern European country of 3.5 million, where the West and Russia vie for influence, has been rocked in recent years by instability and corruption scandals, including the disappearance of $1 billion from the banking system.

Sandu’s supporters protested after parliament on Thursday hastily pushed through a law to strip her of control of the intelligence service.

The move was backed by the Socialist party, which Dodon used to lead and is the largest in parliament, and the party of Ilan Shor, a businessman convicted of fraud and money-laundering in connection to the $1 billion bank scandal.

Shor denies wrongdoing and is fighting an appeal against his conviction.

“This majority adopts laws that strip the powers of the president so that we cannot fight corruption and thieves. These laws are intended to preserve the criminal schemes of thieves,” Sandu said at Sunday’s rally.

