AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Qatari shares rise on hopes of end to Gulf rift

  • In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 1.4% up, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 2.2%.
Reuters 06 Dec 2020

Qatari stocks closed higher on Sunday, buoyed by hopes of resolution to a dispute with some of the country's Arab neighbours, while the Dubai index outperformed the region after its three-session break for a national holiday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar since mid-2017, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denies the charges and says the embargo aims to undermine its sovereignty.

However, the Saudi foreign minister on Friday said that resolution with Qatar seemed "within reach" after Kuwait announced progress towards ending a row that Washington says hampers a united Gulf front against Iran.

The Qatari blue-chip index gained 1.5% on Sunday. Most stocks traded higher, including a 2.3% rise for petrochemicals company Industries Qatar.

Dubai's main index advanced 2.6%, boosted by an 8.2% jump in Emaar Properties.

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 1.4% up, with the United Arab Emirates' largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 2.2%.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index, however, retreated 1.1%, extending losses for a fourth session, dragged down by a 4.6% fall for Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index closed 0.1% higher, supported by a 2.1% gain for Egypt Kuwait Holding and a 3.9% jump for Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development.

