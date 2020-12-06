AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
National COVID positivity inches up at 7.94 percent; 2,436 patients critical

  • The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur which was 22 percent followed by Karachi 17.39 percent and Peshawar 16.02 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).
APP 06 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The National COVID Positivity Ratio on Sunday continued to rise as it was recorded 7.94 percent where 2,436 coronavirus patients were in critical condition across the country with the number of critical patients rising at a fast pace.

The highest positivity ratio was observed in Mirpur which was 22 percent followed by Karachi 17.39 percent and Peshawar 16.02 percent, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positivity ratio in various federating units was as in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 10.83 percent, Balochistan 11.62 percent, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) 2.68 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 6.16 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 11.29 percent, Punjab 4.42 percent and Sindh had 11.47 percent positivity ratio.

It also mentioned the Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio breakdown that indicated in Punjab, Lahore had 5.47 percent, Rawalpindi 11.26 percent, Faisalabad 3.98 percent, Multan 1.82 percent and Gujranwala 1.57 percent.

In Sindh, Karachi had 17.39 percent, Hyderabad 10.36 percent, in KP, Peshawarhad 16.02 percent, Abbotabad 1.59 percent and Swat had 4.64 percent, in Baluchistan, Quetta had 6.19 percent, in ICT 6.16 percent positivity ratio was prevailing. In AJK, Mirpur had 22 percent positivity ratio, Muzaffarabad 6.76 percent and in GB, Gilgit had 6.67 percent.

As many as 327 coronavirus patients were on ventilators across the country whereas in Punjab the maximum patients on ventilators were 85 in Lahore followed by 45 patients in Multan, 20 in Rawalpindi and four in Faisalabad.

In Sindh, there were 82 patients on ventilators in Karachi and no patient was on ventilator in Hyderabad. In KP, 51 patients were on ventilators in Peshawar and no patient was on ventilator in Abbottabad.

There was no patient on ventilator in Baluchistan and GB. There were 38 patients on ventilators in the ICT and in AJK one patient each was on ventilator in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad.

