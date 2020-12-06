AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt taking effective measures for economy: Dr Firdous

  • She discussed the expected visit of the prime minister and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9.
APP 06 Dec 2020

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday visited the residence of PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Qaiser Iqbal Baryar.

She discussed the expected visit of the prime minister and Chief Minister Usman Bazdar to Sialkot on Dec 9.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous said the PTI was committed to take all possible steps for betterment of the the country and national economy which would create employment opportunities.

She added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had taken effective measures for welfare of the business community to promote exports.

PML-Q Senior Vice President Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baryar said that the PML-Q leadership stood with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for national development and prosperity.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Chaudhry Qaiser Iqbal Baryar said that the industrialists were very happy with the initiative taken by the prime minister to set up an Export Development Board to promote exports.

economy Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Govt taking effective measures for economy: Dr Firdous

021Disrupt brings online 7300+ international and local innovators together to shake the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem

Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to get Covid-19 vaccine 'in weeks': reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Tragic incident: Six patients die due to scarcity of oxygen at Khyber Teaching Hospital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters