Pakistan
SC to hear NAB plea for cancellation of Durrani’s bail on Thursday
06 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will hear the appeals of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of the bail of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on December 10 (Thursday).
A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the appeals against his bail in the assests beyond means cases.
The NAB alleged that Agha Siraj Durrani had accumulated assets worth Rs. 1.6 Billion along with other co-accused who are his family members. On December 13, 2019, the Sindh High Court had been granted bail to Pakistan People's Party leader and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.
