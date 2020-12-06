Govt utilizing all resources for development of country: minister

SARGODHA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is utilizing all possible resources for development and prosperity of the country.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Sports Rai Timur Hayat Bhatti while inaugurating a road at Mouza Budi Dhadian of PP-81 here on Sunday.

He said that Mor Mandi would soon get the status of a tehsil of Jhang and procedure was in a final stage in this regard.

Rai Taimur Bhatti said the government was taking effective measures for welfare of the masses to raise their living standard.