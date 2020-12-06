AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
BOP 9.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 136.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 61.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 45.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 21.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 129.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 84.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 28.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.69 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 95.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 206.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 16.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 72.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
UNITY 27.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 06, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt keen to ensure facilities to persons with different abilities

  • The speakers of the seminar highlighted the role of Physiotherapy, Psychology and other Rehabilitation disciplines in rehabilitation of disabled.
APP 06 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is keen to ensure all facilities to the persons with different abilities and termed them an asset the nation and urged them explore and contribute for betterment of the society.

This was stated by the experts speaker at seminar organized by Mahboob Medical Institute here at Mahboob Physiotherapist Complex, Hayatabad in MMI premises on Sunday in connection with the International Day with Persons with different abilities.

The speakers urged upon the government to follow and ensure implementation of the five per cent job quota for the differently-abled persons in government recruitment. They urged the government for implementation of UN standards with regards to the deserve people.

According to the 1998 census, 2.38pc to 2.5pc of the population has disabilities. The 2017 census shows a decline, standing at 1.6pc so 3.2 million, raising questions about the credibility. Coming at par with the human rights dynamics of the modern world, the incumbent government has taken the first step and has promised to undertake significant measures for their welfare.

Secretary Social Welfare Special Education Usher and Zakat Manzoor Ahmed Khan were the chief guests. The speakers of the seminar highlighted the role of Physiotherapy, Psychology and other Rehabilitation disciplines in rehabilitation of disabled.

The Secretary Social Welfare assured about the facilitation of disabled and said that the government will cooperate with the organization working for this noble cause.

He appreciated the services of Habib Physiotherapy Complex for the prevention of disabilities and rehabilitations procedures for these people since 1989. He also mentioned the keen interest of Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz for the rehabilitation of disabled and their empowerment.

The Chairman of Mahboob Medical Institute, Habib Physiotherapy Complex Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman mentioned about his efforts in health department where he was Provincial Coordinator and Project Director Health for physically disabled succeeded in establishing Physiotherapy departments in 25 district hospitals by provision of equipment and Human resources.

He said 200,000 people are getting physiotherapy annually and 50 physiotherapists were recruited, it was also replicated in merged tribal areas. He said he is ready to strengthen the social welfare institutions on the same pattern in collaboration with the government and his organization.

He appreciated the idea of public private partnership proposed by the Secretary Social Welfare. Dr. Mahboob also mentioned that he has worked on inclusive education for the special children with Chief Secretary and Secretary Education KP and hoped that his concept of inclusive education will be introduced in our school system.

He also mentioned about his organization Inclusive School Khushal Bagh Public School Warsak Road Peshawar, where special children are rehabilitated and educated with normal children.

In the seminar of Dr.Aqsa Principal Commerce College, Dr Sajida KMU, Dr Ameer Zaib Paraplegic Centre

Dr. Ubaid LRH spoke on the occasion. A polio affected woman Sakeena Afridi narrated about her rehabilitation and empowerment by Habib Physiotherapy Complex, some other disabled talked about their success stories due to Physiotherapy and rehabilitation.

At the end, Dr Altaf-Ur-Rahman, Director Habib Physiotherapy Complex extended thanks to ICRC, Handicap International, different universities and organizations heads for active participation.

KPK

Govt keen to ensure facilities to persons with different abilities

021Disrupt brings online 7300+ international and local innovators together to shake the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem

Trump shows no surrender in first post-election rally

Britain's Queen Elizabeth to get Covid-19 vaccine 'in weeks': reports

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Sunday

Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Record US virus cases as reports say British queen to get vaccine soon

UNGA adopts Pakistan sponsored resolution on inter-religious dialogue

PDM's alliance is 'unnatural', only strives to save its corruption: Qureshi

Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India

Tragic incident: Six patients die due to scarcity of oxygen at Khyber Teaching Hospital

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters