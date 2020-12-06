AVN 72.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
India's Rahane, Pujara in the runs against Australia A

8 Pace spearhead Pattinson, a member of Australia's Test squad, was the pick of the bowlers on day one, taking 3-58.
AFP Updated 06 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane smacked an unbeaten 108 and Cheteshwar Pujara hit a half-century as India got their red-ball tour under way Sunday against a strong Australia A side.

India play four Tests against the hosts from December 17 in Adelaide with just two three-day games to prepare.

Rahane made the most of his opportunity, spending 228 balls at the crease at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney, stroking 16 fours and a six to lead his team to 237 for eight after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

The stubborn Pujara, player of the series on India's last Test tour of Australia, also spent quality time in the middle, grinding out 54 from 140 balls before being caught by Marcus Harris off James Pattinson.

But openers Shubman Gill (0) and Prithvi Shaw (0) both failed to impress in the race to replace injured star opener Rohit Sharma for the first Test.

None of India's Twenty20 squad, including Virat Kohli, are playing, but they are expected to feature in the second warm-up game later in the week.

Pace spearhead Pattinson, a member of Australia's Test squad, was the pick of the bowlers on day one, taking 3-58.

Michael Neser and Travis Head, also in the Test squad, both grabbed two wickets while highly-rated young allrounder Cameron Green, who has been on fire with the bat this season, bowled a very tidy eight overs for just nine runs.

Head is captaining the A side even though Test skipper Tim Paine is playing.

With injured opener David Warner racing the clock to be fit for Adelaide, all eyes will be on how Joe Burns and Will Pucovski gel at the top of the order when Australia bat.

Pucovski is being tipped to open if Warner fails to recover in time.

