Dec 06, 2020
Pakistan

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan reports 58 deaths, 3,308 new cases as infection rate surges

  • The total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 8,361
  • NCOC states that the positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 7.94 percent
Fahad Zulfikar 06 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Pakistan has recorded 58 deaths due to the COVID-19 while 3,308 new cases have been reported in last 24 hours across the country, National Command and Operating Centre (NCOC) reported on Sunday.

With more fatalities, the total death tally due to the deadly disease has reached 8,361.

As per details, 3,308 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours while 2,483 patients have recovered from the virus. Of them, 2,436 patients are in critical condition. The total number of infections in the country now currently stands at 416,499.

Meanwhile, 41,645 tests were conducted across the country during this period. 355,012 people have recovered from the deadly disease while 5,754,986 samples have been tested thus far.

The positivity ratio of fresh Covid-19 cases stands at 7.94 percent, the NCOC said. The coronavirus positivity ratio in the country fell to six percent on December 1. Later, the positivity rate across the country reached its highest level of 7.46 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre stated that five major cities of the country, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Hyderabad and Peshawar were contributing 70 percent of coronavirus spread. The forum urged the public to follow SOPs and guidelines to curb spread of the disease.

On November 30, Planning Minister Asad Umar said that the NCOC has finalized its recommendations for procurement of coronavirus vaccine.

The Government of Pakistan allocated an initial funds of $150 million to buy a COVID-19 vaccine directly from international manufacturers by the second quarter of 2021. It hopes to start immunizing its 220 million population soon.

