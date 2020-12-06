Sherbaz Mazari passes away

QUETTA: Former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, belonging to Balochistan's Mazari tribe, Sardar Sherbaz Khan Mazari passed away on Saturday. He was 90. He will be laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Rojhan.

Sherbaz Mazari was also the Leader of Opposition from 1975-1977. Mazari was also the head of the National Democratic Party (NDP). Mazari entered politics by supporting Fatima Jinnah, sister of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, against Ayub Khan in the presidential elections of 1965. Mazari's father was the chief of the Mazari tribe.

In 1970, he was elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate. He was a signatory to the 1973 Constitution, as head of the independent group in the Assembly and Constitution and later during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy. In 1999, he wrote his memoir titled "Pakistan: A Journey to Disillusionment".