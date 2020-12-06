AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Cotton Spot Rates

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (December 5, 2020).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi  Ex. KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                  on 04-12-2020   In Rupees
===========================================================================
37.324 kg         9,450       180         9,630        9,630            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           10,128       193        10,321       10,321            NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

