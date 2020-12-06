CM Buzdar hints at strict measures to contain coronavirus

LAHORE: Terming the Covid-19 current situation dangerous, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar told a press conference, here Saturday that the second wave of the Covid-19 has resulted in 19,941 positive coronavirus cases in the province and all the new cases have been surfaced during the last two months.

More than 2000 smart lockdowns were imposed in Punjab including over 625 in Lahore, he added. If the numbers of corona patients increased at the same speed there will be no other way to take strict measures again, the CM said.

Usman Buzdar said that the government is taking serious measures for protecting the people from coronavirus. He said that hospitals allocated for the treatment of corona patients have been reactivated. Ventilators and other facilities are being provided in these hospitals. Funds of more than one billion rupees have been provided to the health department.

All the teaching hospitals have been restored on their position of June. HDUs have been restored in the hospitals. The order has been given to procure more anti-corona injections, he added. Field hospitals of 300 oxygen beds have been reactivated in EXPO centre Lahore. Punjab has 1400 ventilators out of which 600 have been reserved for the corona patients, he said.

In response to a question Usman Buzdar said that the situation is quite dangerous. Courts and NCOC has given decisions with regard to public gatherings. The administration will take decisions regarding public gatherings according to the law. The government will take every step in accordance with law. How the holding of illegal gatherings be allowed?

Answering another question, if anybody wants to move no confidence then the same should be deposited in the assembly. The move will be countered if no confidence is moved in the assembly, he said. The government does not want to become more strict and wants the business activates to continue, he added.

Moreover, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs Usman Dar in a meeting with Usman Buzdar discussed matters regarding political situation, affairs of the Tiger Force and the arrangements for the PM Imran Khan's visit to Sialkot.

The CM said on the occasion that politics is not about spreading chaos and unrest but to serve the people selflessly. He slammed the opposition and said that the rejected elements want to create hurdle in the national development. He said that the government is not going anywhere and it will complete its tenure. The youth of Tiger Force is actively participating in the welfare of the people and they have given their best in serving suffering humanity during the Corona pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan will never give NRO to those who looted Pakistan mercilessly.

Usman Dar briefed the Chief Minister on Kamyaab Nojawan Programme and the performance of Tiger Force. He also apprised him about the preparations made for Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Sialkot. Usman Dar said that Kamyaab Nojawan Programme is a flagship project of PTI government as the youth are being empowered through this program. The youth of the Tigers Force is our strength and it has set a new example by serving the people. Usman Dar berates the opposition and said that the PDM is engaged in a preposterous agenda of enemies of weakening the country.

Moreover, the CM has directed to ensure corona SOPs during the ongoing recruitment process in Punjab Police. He said that the proliferation ratio of Covid-19 has increased in Punjab; therefore, all precautionary measures should be strictly followed. On the direction of CM Punjab, IG Punjab Inam Ghani has issued instruction for strict implementation on corona SOPs. IG Punjab has directed all officers and officials to implement corona SOPs and pay special attention regarding face mask, sanitizers, gloves, protective kits besides other instructions.

