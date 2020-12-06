Seven killed, 12 hurt in trailer-coach collision

NOWSHERA: At least seven people were killed and 12 others injured in collision between trailer and a passenger coach here on Saturday. District Police Officer (DPO) Najamul Husnain said that an over speeding trailer hit a passenger coach coming from opposite near Darwazgai area of Nowshera. Seven people including a woman and a child were killed on the spot in the accident while 12 others were injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Qazi Complex Nowshera where condition of two injured people was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further. The police impounded the trailer, arrested the driver and after registering a case against him started an investigation.