Drug case: ANF prosecutor directed to submit arguments on Rana's application

LAHORE: A special court for control of narcotics substance (CNS) on Saturday directed to the special prosecutor Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) to submit his arguments on an application of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah seeking copies of statements of the witnesses in a drug recovery case against him on January 02.

Earlier, counsel of Rana Sanaullah concluded his arguments on his application. The court at this, ask the prosecutor to provide the copies of the statements of the witnesses. The prosecutor at this informed the court that the ANF has appointed a special prosecutor for the case and he could provide the copies of the witnesses.

The court at this adjourned the proceedings and asked the special prosecutor of ANF to appear before the court and submitted his arguments on the applications of Rana Sanaullah. The ANF had arrested Khan on July 01, 2019 and claimed to have recovered 15-kg heroin from his vehicle.

