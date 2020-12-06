AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Covid-19: 20 more die in Sindh

Recorder Report 06 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 20 more patients of the coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 3,011, and 1,569 new cases emerged. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that 20 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,011 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Shah said that 13,864 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,569 cases that constituted 11.3 percent current detection rate. The chief minister said that currently 20,895 patients were under treatment, of them 20,042 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 840 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 744 patients was stated to be critical. According to the statement, out of the 1569 new cases, 1289 have been detected in Karachi. Hyderabad has 55 cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 22, Sanghar 17, Jamshoro 13, Shaheed Benazirabad and Thatta 12 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 11 each, Sukkur and Jacobabad nine each, Matiari eight, Sujawal and Tando Allahyar seven each, Larkana six, Shikarpur and Umerkot four each and Kambar three. Murad Ali Shah urged the people of the province to follow the SOPs.

