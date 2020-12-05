AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Pakistan

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM’s rallies: PM

  • He once again reiterated his stance of making all the plunderers of the national wealth to face accountability, and said that he would not give any ‘NRO’ to anyone at any cost.
APP Updated 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the government would not interrupt public gatherings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), but warned that legal action would be taken against organizers and facilitators of these gatherings as they were endangering lives of people in the face of sharp spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.

He once again reiterated his stance of making all the plunderers of the national wealth to face accountability, and said that he would not give any ‘NRO’ to anyone at any cost.

During a detailed interview with a private Tv channel, he vehemently resolved that he could leave his office but would not give them NRO.

“Whenever they talked (in a veiled reference to PML-N and PPP), they tried to blackmail the government over their corruption cases as happened during FATAF legislation in parliament,” the prime minister said.

“I can leave my office, but cannot think of committing any treason with the country’ he stressed.

The prime minister referring to the opposition demands said they wanted NRO on their graft cases and under such conditions how could the parliament work.

To a question, he said the PDM leaders were holding their next public gathering in Lahore where the Covid 19 cases were sharply rising, with dozens of deaths.

He said the government would not provide an opportunity to this ‘union of crooks’ to create political dramas but strict action would be taken against the organizers who broke the laws.

The prime minister said the government had decided against holding of public gatherings after rise in coronavirus cases.

“We had given clear SOPs. Ulema have been engaged whereas schools were also closed,” he maintained.

Imran Khan Pakistan Democratic Movement

