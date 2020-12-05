AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
BOP 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 136.40 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.17%)
DCL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.83%)
DGKC 106.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
EFERT 61.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.15%)
EPCL 45.64 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
FCCL 21.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFL 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
HBL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
HUBC 84.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
KAPCO 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
KEL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
LOTCHEM 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.3%)
MLCF 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
OGDC 102.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 34.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 95.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PSO 206.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.02%)
SNGP 44.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
STPL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.54%)
TRG 72.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.49%)
UNITY 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
BR100 4,399 Increased By ▲ 24.17 (0.55%)
BR30 22,249 Increased By ▲ 134.76 (0.61%)
KSE100 42,207 Increased By ▲ 159.28 (0.38%)
KSE30 17,683 Increased By ▲ 17.86 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 05, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan citizen portal, a gift for nation from PM Imran Khan: Shibli

  • Shibli said the people’s empowerment was an ultimate goal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding people were getting their problems resolved at their door-steps for the first time in history of Pakistan.
APP 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said the Pakistan Citizen Portal, which connects people to public sector departments, was a gift for nation from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was committed to empower the masses.

In a series of tweets, he said, “Any citizen can take up their issue with the department concerned without visiting the offices. Imran Khan has won the hearts of people by promoting transparency and giving them direct access for their grievance redressal.”

Shibli said the people’s empowerment was an ultimate goal of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding people were getting their problems resolved at their door-steps for the first time in history of Pakistan.

“Prime Minister is personally monitoring complaints' registration and redressal mechanism,” he added.

The minister noted that so far 170,000 overseas Pakistanis had registered themselves with the portal.

Imran Khan Shibli Faraz

Pakistan citizen portal, a gift for nation from PM Imran Khan: Shibli

Protesters return to French streets to denounce police violence; tear gas fired

20 more die of Covid-19 in Sindh

Pakistan hands over dossier on Indian terrorism to UN

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli settlements

Pakistan economy poised to bounce back, KSE-100 to hit 52,000 points by 2021

Pakistan among Top Five countries with highest investment commitments: WB Report

Virgin Atlantic flies to Pakistan for first time from next week

Pak-Afghan border fencing to be completed within next two months: ISPR

Pakistan reports 2,224 coronavirus recoveries in last 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters