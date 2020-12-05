Pakistan
Bullion rates in gold market
- Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Saturday.
05 Dec 2020
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct, Rs.94520/10 grams; Gold -Tezabi- 22ct, Rs.86645/10 grams; Silver -Tezabi, Rs. 1005/10 grams.
