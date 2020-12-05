AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
Sherbaz Khan Mazari passes away in Karachi

  • He was brother of care-taker prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari and brother-in-law of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti.
  • He will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.
BR Web Desk Updated 05 Dec 2020

Veteran politician Sherbaz Khan Mazari passed away in Karachi on Saturday at the age of 90.

He was brother of former care-taker prime minister Mir Balakh Sher Mazari and brother-in-law of Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti.

Conforming the news the family said that the body of the politician was being moved to his village Rojhan Mazari where his last rites will also be performed.

He will be laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard.

Mazari was born in 1930 and had also served as the opposition leader from 1975 till 1977. He had also played a crucial role in the formation of the 1973 Constitution.

Mazari, a tribal chief from Rojhan Mazari — located in Punjab, close to the Balochistan border — was founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP). In the 1970 elections, which resulted in the separation of East Pakistan, Mazari had contested as an independent candidate and was elected as a member of the National Assembly.

He was among those who opposed military action in East Pakistan.

