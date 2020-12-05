Pakistan to seek $153mn from World Bank for COVID-19 vaccine

Pakistan on Saturday decided to seek $153mn from the World Bank for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

As per ARY news, the request in this regard will formally be tabled by the Economic Coordination Division.

The Health ministry has written a letter to the Division advising it to seek funds from the bank for advance purchases of the virus vaccine.

The request will be put forward under the Credit Funding Act 6590. The letter further said that initial talks have been done with the World Bank for the funds via video link.

After the approval from the Bank, Pakistan will purchase the COVID-19 vaccines in advance for its citizens.

Pakistan is also in direct contact with the COVID-19 vaccine producer firms and also using GAVI platform for the anti-covid vaccines.