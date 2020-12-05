AVN 72.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.97%)
3,119 new coronavirus cases reported; 44 deaths in past 24 hours

  • Around 352,529 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.
APP 05 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday were recorded 52,359 as 3,119 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Forty Four corona patients, 43 of whom were under treatment in hospital and one out of hospital died on Friday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) while 337 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,756 allocated for COVID-19 patients.

Some 41,115 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 15,500 in Sindh, 13,015 in Punjab, 4,327 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 6,696 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 564 in Balochistan, 408 in GB, and 605 in AJK.

Around 352,529 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 413,191 cases were detected so far, including AJK 7,219, Balochistan 17,392, GB 4,708, ICT 31,992, KP 48,683, Punjab 122,293 and Sindh 180,904.

About 8,303 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,991 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Friday, 3,137 in Punjab 22 of them died in hospital on Friday, 1,399 in KP 10 of them died in hospital on Friday, 334 in ICT among three of them died in hospital on Friday, 169 in Balochistan, 98 in GB and 175 in AJK one of them died in hospital on Friday.

A total of 5,713,341 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 616 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,001 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

