SNGPL initiates Rs7.5 billions gas project in Karak: Shahid Khattak

KARAK: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has initiated a gas project worth Rs. 7.5 million in Karak to facilitate citizens and check the practice of illegal connections causing a huge loss to national kitty.

Member National Assembly, Shahid Khattak while talking to party workers said the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was working to strengthen public institutions for a better future.

He said unfortunately the past governments of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party did not take action against illegal gas connections which caused loss of billions of rupees to national exchequer.

Shahid Khattak also thanked Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Mahmood Khan for releasing funds of Rs. 250 millions for construction of various links roads in Karak distrct.

He said work on the Siraj Baba power grid station in the Takht-i-Nusrati tehsil has been completed to check the issues of loadshedding and low voltage in the Tehsil.